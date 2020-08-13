First Interstate Bank Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

NYSE PM traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 153,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,733. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

