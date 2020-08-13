First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 149.2% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 41,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,469,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $366,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 110,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. 5,504,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.