First Interstate Bank Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,301 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,804 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $37.94. 319,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

