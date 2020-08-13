First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after acquiring an additional 416,281 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 153,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

