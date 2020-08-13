First Interstate Bank Decreases Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bancsystem comprises 0.9% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.34% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of FIBK traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 18,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,645. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

