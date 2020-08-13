First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after buying an additional 137,949 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Target by 527.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.84. 192,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,520. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $135.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

