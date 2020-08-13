First Interstate Bank Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $610.86. 13,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $452,174.67. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,779,719.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,606 shares of company stock worth $32,451,409. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

