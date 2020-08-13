First Interstate Bank Has $1.84 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.68. The stock had a trading volume of 443,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,729. The company has a market cap of $649.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.19 and a 200 day moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

