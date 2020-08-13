First Interstate Bank Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Xilinx by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,333 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $105.53. 162,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

