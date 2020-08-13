First Interstate Bank Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $231,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

MCD traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.49. 1,684,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,061. The stock has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

