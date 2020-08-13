First Interstate Bank Has $5.42 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,051.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 476.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 69,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $189.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.85. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

