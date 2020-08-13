First Interstate Bank Has $558,000 Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 232,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

