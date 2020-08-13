First Interstate Bank Has $65.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.19. 105,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,332. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

