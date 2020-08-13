First Interstate Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 59.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $4,924,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.82. 590,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,572,998. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

