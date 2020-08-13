First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 277,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.