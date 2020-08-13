First Interstate Bank Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.50. 403,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.86. The company has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

