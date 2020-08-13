First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 59,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,615. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,847.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,287 shares of company stock worth $14,916,849. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

