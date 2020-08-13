First Interstate Bank Sells 250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 199,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.