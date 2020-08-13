First Interstate Bank Sells 62,439 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,439 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. 807,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

