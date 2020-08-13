First Interstate Bank Sells 682 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.72. 382,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,588. The stock has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.