First Interstate Bank Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.31. The company had a trading volume of 146,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.96. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

