First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $36.00.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,603. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.