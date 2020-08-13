First National Bank of Omaha Has $13.60 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,506.61. 60,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,487.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,377.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.