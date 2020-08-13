First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 915,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.44, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

