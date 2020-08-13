First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 626,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.