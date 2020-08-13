First National Bank of Omaha Sells 610 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

