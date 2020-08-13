FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $80.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

FCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE FCFS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 9,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $103.42.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

