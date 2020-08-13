Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Flowserve by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,200,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,339. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.