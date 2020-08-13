FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at $607,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in FMC by 135.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in FMC by 18.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,403. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

