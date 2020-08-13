Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

