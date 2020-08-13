Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 2,385,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 660,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.16.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

