Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 3,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,147. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Forward Air by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 163,714 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Forward Air by 26.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 9.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2,420.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

