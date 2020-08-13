Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

FULC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,734 shares in the company, valued at $10,965,495.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,399.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,426 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,024.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,554 shares of company stock worth $255,283 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

