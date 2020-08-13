Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,952. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 94,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

