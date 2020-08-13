G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 71,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,034. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 67.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

