Game.com (GTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $504,341.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $504,341.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX, Bibox and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $784.64 or 0.06800162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.