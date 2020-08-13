Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Gartner by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NYSE IT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $131.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,899 shares of company stock worth $2,174,920. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

