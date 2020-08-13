General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

GD traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

