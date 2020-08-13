Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 24%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s stock price was down 24% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 4,150,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 778,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 14.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

