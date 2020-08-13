Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of GILT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,890. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

