Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAIN. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $321.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

