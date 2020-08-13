Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

