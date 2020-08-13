Globe Life’s (GL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 9,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Globe Life by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

