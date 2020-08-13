Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.86.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 60.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

