Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.26. 427,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.27, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

