Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $421.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 59.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 348,446 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.