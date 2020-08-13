Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRVY. ValuEngine cut Gravity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Gravity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

GRVY stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 2,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. Gravity has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $548.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of -0.57.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gravity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gravity by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gravity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

