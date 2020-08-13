Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

GO opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,927,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,019.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,516 shares of company stock worth $6,486,440 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

