Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) PT Raised to $53.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GO. UBS Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 54,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,032. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,019.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $109,156.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $244,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,516 shares of company stock worth $6,486,440 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 118,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,579,000 after purchasing an additional 245,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,431 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.