Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 21.4%

Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG)’s stock price was up 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 117,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 90,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company's principal projects include Ballinalack project comprising 11 contiguous prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 312 square kilometers located in Westmeath and Longford counties, north-east Ireland; and Stonepark project, including 6 PLs covering an area of 183.5 square kilometers situated in County Limerick, Ireland.

